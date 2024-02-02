Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $18.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 63.85%. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

