Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Cut by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $5,143,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

