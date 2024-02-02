Wells Fargo & Company Boosts BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $28.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in BankUnited by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

