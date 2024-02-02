Wedbush Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $235.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Barclays cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $234.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

