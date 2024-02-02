Wedbush Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $150.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Shares of ABNB opened at $146.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.55. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,746,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,746,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,476,731 shares of company stock worth $203,443,220 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after buying an additional 363,134 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Airbnb by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,904,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

