WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.58. The stock had a trading volume of 707,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,347. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.88. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 331,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

