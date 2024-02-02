Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of analysts have commented on WVE shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of WVE opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $396.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of -1.20.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,010,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

