Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,573,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,272,000 after buying an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,798,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after purchasing an additional 82,366 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.60.

WTS opened at $200.36 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $153.25 and a one year high of $213.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

