Warwick Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after buying an additional 4,485,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785,147 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.55. 5,567,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,731,456. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.03.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.