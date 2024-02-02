Warwick Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.87. 7,405,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,413,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average is $71.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

