Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HRMY opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

