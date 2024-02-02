Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in BeiGene by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in BeiGene by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.90.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $147.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.65.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

