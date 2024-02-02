Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 4,051 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $8,965,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROIV

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.