Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 3,993 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13,044.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.33. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

