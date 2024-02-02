Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 3,777 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Theravance Biopharma worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 3.4 %

TBPH opened at $9.16 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $456.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 104.66%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $25,366.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 346,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.