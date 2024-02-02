Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 2,218 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth $35,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $74,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 90.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. Research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim downgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

Insider Transactions at ImmunoGen

In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $325,153.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,831.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 822,462 shares of company stock worth $17,481,292. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

