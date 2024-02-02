Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.17. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Insider Activity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. Analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,664 shares of company stock valued at $309,852 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

