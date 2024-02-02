Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 64.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in Chewy by 104.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Chewy by 150.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 894.75, a P/E/G ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

