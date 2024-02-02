Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 64.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in Chewy by 104.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Chewy by 150.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chewy Trading Up 0.4 %
CHWY opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 894.75, a P/E/G ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $52.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.
Insider Transactions at Chewy
In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
