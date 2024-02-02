Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $531,000 Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

BGT stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $12.46.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.1203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.