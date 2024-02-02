Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Repertoire Partners LP lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 1.3% in the second quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,177,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 278,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth $2,083,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $23.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Portman Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.16 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.47%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently -336.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portman Ridge Finance

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, major shareholder Repertoire Partners Lp sold 4,177 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $72,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,263. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Featured Stories

