Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $286,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Incyte by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Incyte by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Incyte by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 101,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Incyte by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 236,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 21,289 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $85.59.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

