Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $768,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 159,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 510,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,767,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after buying an additional 96,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,863,000 after buying an additional 4,268,178 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND opened at $141.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $141.81.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

