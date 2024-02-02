Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 21,982 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,982 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of CION Investment worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 1,628.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.31. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 12.1%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.37%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

