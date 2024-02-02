Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Price Down 5%

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.44. 476,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,931,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a "c" rating to a "d+" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.50.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,288,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,558,000 after buying an additional 424,564 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,560,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,888,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,384,000 after purchasing an additional 451,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

