Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.60

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95.60 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 95.25 ($1.21), with a volume of 86690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.11).

Vianet Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.76. The firm has a market cap of £28.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James Dickson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £17,600 ($22,374.78). In other news, insider Stella Panu bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £52,500 ($66,742.94). Also, insider James Dickson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($22,374.78). 36.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vianet Group Company Profile

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

