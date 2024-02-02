Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 4%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.92 and last traded at $61.83. Approximately 1,731,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,333,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.46.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

