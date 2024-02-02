Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 126,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $2,811,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,151,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,927.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $128,052.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,184,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,741,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 126,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $2,811,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,151,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,761,473 shares of company stock valued at $71,994,150. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vertex by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

VERX opened at $25.27 on Friday. Vertex has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

