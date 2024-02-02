Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Raised to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised shares of Veritone from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.85 in a report on Thursday.

Veritone Trading Up 3.0 %

Veritone stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.78. Veritone has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $10.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Veritone had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.59%. The company had revenue of $35.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veritone

In other Veritone news, CEO Ryan Steelberg bought 49,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $101,991.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,106.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veritone

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veritone by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,126,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 144,613 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Veritone by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 439,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth about $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

