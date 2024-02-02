Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.61

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 441310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VERA shares. Raymond James raised Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maha Katabi bought 161,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Katabi purchased 161,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,481,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

