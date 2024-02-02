Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Holdings Lifted by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 578,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000.

BNDX stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $48.85. 1,040,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,172. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

