Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,716 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.2119 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

