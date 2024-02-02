Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

