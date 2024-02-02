Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Lifted by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.40. 46,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,041. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $221.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

