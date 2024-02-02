Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,086,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,237,000 after acquiring an additional 328,280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $231.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

