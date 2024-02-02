Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.18. The stock had a trading volume of 288,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,287. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.52. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

