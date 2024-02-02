Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stake Lessened by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.04. The stock had a trading volume of 42,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,215. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average is $105.18. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $112.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

