Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $504.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,318. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $343.39 and a 1-year high of $513.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

