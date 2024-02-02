Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $17,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.48. The company had a trading volume of 79,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,711. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $260.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.