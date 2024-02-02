Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 562,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 238,631 shares.The stock last traded at $258.68 and had previously closed at $257.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Health Care ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after buying an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

