Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,291,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the previous session’s volume of 288,601 shares.The stock last traded at $112.42 and had previously closed at $112.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

