Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,447,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 844,628 shares.The stock last traded at $95.28 and had previously closed at $95.47.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFH. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

