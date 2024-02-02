Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Raised by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.98. The stock had a trading volume of 133,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $167.05.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

