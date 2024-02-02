VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS HYD opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

