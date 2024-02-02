Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 203,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 35,736 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

MRK stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.52. 1,497,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,021,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $320.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $127.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.