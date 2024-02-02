Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 104 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.27. The stock had a trading volume of 781,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,894. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.02. The firm has a market cap of $234.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

