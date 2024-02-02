Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.29. The company had a trading volume of 237,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,165. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $105.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.88.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

