Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 419 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.75. 3,324,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $174.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

