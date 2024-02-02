Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,119,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,695,289. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.27. The company has a market cap of $585.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.