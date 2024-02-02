Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.33. 198,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

