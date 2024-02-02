Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,008,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100,774 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.48. 559,832 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.